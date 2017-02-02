Transit Operator in Northern California OKs $1M Settlement

Bay Area Rapid Transit has agreed to pay more than $1 million to settle a lawsuit accusing the agency of violating waste and hazardous-materials laws.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported that the transit agency agreed to pay $1.275 million to settle the suit filed by Alameda, Contra Costa and San Mateo counties.

The lawsuit alleged that more than 30 BART facilities lacked emergency response plans for spills of large quantities of petroleum, diesel, battery acid and fire-extinguishing chemicals.

BART spokesman James Allison says the agency settled the lawsuit because officials agreed it was not in compliance with the planning requirements.

