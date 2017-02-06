Group in Oregon City Is Suing Its Carrier over a Fire Payout

The Eugene Civic Alliance in Oregon has sued its insurance carrier for more than $325,000 after the burning of Civic Stadium.

The Register-Guard reported that the nonprofit group wants to build a new complex on the former site of the Civic Stadium in Eugene. According to court documents, Eugene Civic Alliance says its insurance carrier, Colorado-based Continental Divide Insurance Co., did not pay the full amount due under the stadium’s insurance policy after the structure burned down in June 2015.

The insurance company has not yet filed a response to the lawsuit and did not return a call from a reporter seeking comment.

The suit says Continental has paid $2.6 million to the alliance, but the alliance’s insurance policy had a limit of $3 million and the historic athletic stadium was valued higher than that.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.