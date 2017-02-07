NFP Acquires Mattecheck & Associates in Oregon

NFP Corp. has acquired Portland, Ore.-based Mattecheck & Associates Inc.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Bill Mattecheck, principal of the firm, will become a senior director of NFP and report to John Hohman, managing director.

Mattecheck is an employee benefits consultant that focuses on group medical plans for employers based in the Pacific Northwest, with supplementary offerings in ancillary benefit lines and retirement planning.

Mattecheck has been a member of NFP’s Benefits Partners producer group since 2012 and is also a member of NFP’s retirement plan advisory group.

NFP is an insurance broker and consultant that provides employee benefits, property/casualty, retirement and private client solutions.