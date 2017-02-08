Woodruff-Sawyer in California Names Allen Practice Leader

San Francisco, Calif.-based Woodruff-Sawyer & Co. has named Norman Allen corporate executive protection practice leader.

Norman will be responsible for providing vision and focus for the practice, which includes directors and officers liability, employment practices, mergers and acquisitions, errors and omissions, cyber and fiduciary liability insurance.

Norman has more than 20 years of experience advising high-profile companies on executive risk solutions. He joined Woodruff-Sawyer in 2009 when the firm acquired the Western region direct practice of Carpenter Moore Insurance services, where he was senior managing director, a member of the executive team, and executive in charge of claims.

Norman was a litigator with a practice focused on complex insurance and corporate litigation for carriers and companies prior to that.