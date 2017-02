Hub International Ltd. has acquired the assets of Denali Alaskan Insurance LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Denali Federal Credit Union.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Anchorage, Alaska-based DAI specializes in providing property/casualty insurance solutions. The DAI team will join Hub Northwest.

Chicago, Ill.-based Hub is an insurance brokerage that provides property/casualty, life and health, employee benefits, investment and risk management products and services.