Infogain Names Patterson as Guidewire Head for Insurance Vertical in California

Infogain has named James Patterson as Guidewire head.

Patterson is based in San Diego, Calif. and reports to Girish Kannalli, vice president and general manager of the insurance and healthcare business unit.

Kannalli is responsible for strengthening Infogain’s solutions and services around the Guidewire platform.

He has more than 25 years of experience as a product and development strategist. He was previously part of the Guidewire implementation team at Ernst and Young. Prior to E&Y, he spent four years with Guidewire, initially as solution architect implementing Guidewire’s suite of products, later moving to Guidewire’s product management team.

Infogain provides Digital Transformation solutions in property/casualty for auto claims, workers’ compensation claims and specialty P/C programs.