Beecher Carlson Names Newell as Managing Director in California

Beecher Carlson Insurance Services LLC is expanding its West Coast operations with the appointment of Keith Newell as its managing director.

Newell will be primarily based in the firm’s Woodland Hills, Calif. office. Newell’s focus is on new business strategies for the West Coast and he reports directly to Scott Davis, Beecher Carlson’s president of property/casualty.

Newell has 29 years of experience in the insurance and surety industry. His previous positions include senior vice president at Hub International Ltd., senior vice president and Heffernan Insurance Brokers and president and managing director at Allied North America.

Beecher Carlson Beecher Carlson is a risk management broker and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Brown & Brown Inc.