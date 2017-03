LP Insurance in Nevada Adds Peitz, Ruiz, Pierce

RENO, Nev.-based LP Insurance Services Inc. has added Steve Peitz, Carlos Ruiz and Loren Pierce at risk management consultants.

Peitz was previously a safety specialist at Panasonic Energy North America, and an assistant safety director at Q&D Construction Inc. before that.

Ruiz was formerly safety manager for the San Jose/Santa Clara Regional Waste Water Treatment Plant capital improvement project and safety manager at Gilbane Federal for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sharp Army Warehouse Depot.

Pierce was previously a safety manager was a former safety plant/engineer at Suburban Propane, a safety manager at Penta Building Group and safety coordinator for Steel Engineers Inc.

LP Insurance is a risk services and commercial insurance brokerage firm.