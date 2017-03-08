Stone Creek Adds Nava as Personal Lines Producer in California

Miguel Nava has been hired at Stone Creek Insurance Agency in their Lafayette, Calif. headquarters as a personal lines producer.

Nava will also serve as chair of the language department, advancing Stone Creek’s market share in this area. His emphasis will initially be concentrated in the Spanish speaking sector.

Nava has been in the insurance industry for more than eight years. He has worked with various captive agencies in the sales, claims, underwriting and customer service capacity.

Stone Creek is a brokerage that specializes in property coverage in the Western U.S.