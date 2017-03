Hub Names Ryan Employee Benefits Market Leader in Northern California

Hub California has named John Martin Ryan employee benefits market leader for Northern California.

Ryan is responsible for managing and overseeing Northern California employee benefit producers, recruiting employee benefits producers and leading client servicing teams. He will be based in HUB’s San Francisco office.

Ryan most recently was senior director of employee benefits consulting for NFP. He owned his own benefits consulting firm, Bay Benefits, prior to NFP.

Chicago, Ill.-based Hub International Ltd. provides property/casualty, life and health, employee benefits, investment and risk management products and services.