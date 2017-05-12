National Transportation Safety Board Joins Inquiry into Colorado Gas Explosion

The National Transportation Safety Board has joined the investigation into a fatal Colorado house explosion blamed on unrefined natural gas flowing from a severed pipeline.

The Longmont Times-Call reported the agency got involved because pipelines are considered transportation and because investigators want to look for safety issues that might have consequences elsewhere.

The April 17 explosion in Firestone killed two people and badly burned a third. State regulators said the severed 1-inch line was thought to be out of service but was connected to a nearby gas well with a valve turned on.

Firestone police and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation are also looking into the explosion.

State regulators ordered oil and gas companies to inspect and test all similar pipelines within 1,000 feet of occupied buildings.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.