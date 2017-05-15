Oregon Homeowners Association to Settle Motor Home Incident for $300K

A homeowners association will pay $300,000 to a Keizer family as part of a settlement for banning a motor home from being parked in the family’s driveway.

The Statesman Journal reported that Gary, Renee and Khrizma Kuhn agreed to dismiss their federal lawsuit against the McNary Estates Homeowners Association in exchange for the payment.

In 2015, Gary and Renee Kuhn bought a motor home for their daughter, Khrizma, who has Down syndrome and autism, to help her travel. However, the homeowners association denied their request to park the motor home in their driveway.

The Kuhns then sold their home and filed a lawsuit alleging the homeowners association violated fair housing laws. A judge later ruled in the Kuhns’ favor and the parties eventually chose to settle.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.