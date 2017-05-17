1st Suit Filed Against Petroleum Corp. Following Colorado House Explosion

May 17, 2017

Neighbors have filed the first lawsuit stemming from a fatal house explosion in northern Colorado that’s blamed on unrefined natural gas flowing from a severed pipeline.

The Longmont Times-Call reported Swiin Jeffrey and Karla Baum filed a negligence lawsuit against Anadarko Petroleum Corporation and others Monday over fears their home isn’t safe after the April 17 explosion.

The blast in Firestone killed two people and badly burned a third. State regulators said the severed 1-inch (2.5-centimeter) line was thought to be out of service but was connected to a nearby gas well with a valve turned on.

State regulators ordered oil and gas companies to inspect and test all similar pipelines within 1,000 feet of occupied buildings.

A call to Anadarko’s headquarters in Texas went unanswered.

