COO Manzitto to Resign from Topa in California

Anthony Manzitto, chief operating officer of Calabasas, Calif.-based Topa Insurance Group, is resigning at the end of this month to pursue another opportunity, according to a letter from President and CEO John Donahue that is being sent to employees on Thursday morning.

No specifics were made available on where Manzitto is headed or what he will be doing.

Manzitto joined Topa nearly three years ago. In 2016 he was promoted to COO from chief underwriting officer. Prior to Topa, he was head of U.S. broker casualty treaty reinsurance at SwissRe. He was an actuary at CalFarm Insurance Co. before that.

“In three short years—as Chief Underwriting Officer and later as Chief Operating Officer—Tony brought discipline to our risk selection and pricing, secured added financial strength through improved reinsurance agreements and laid the foundation for what is becoming an enviable portfolio,” Anderson’s letter states. “What’s more, he recruited and retained some exceptional talent and helped us all maximize our capabilities.”

The letter also announced that Chris Homewood, Topa’s senior vice president of commercial auto underwriting, has been promoted to chief underwriting officer. He will oversee underwriting, products, and reinsurance & programs.

Homewood has more than 20 years of industry experience in underwriting, product management, product development, and reinsurance at companies including Progressive, Farmers and Swiss Re.

Topa Insurance Group is a specialty insurance platform comprised of Topa Insurance Co., Topa Insurance Services and Dorchester Insurance Co.