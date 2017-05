A small earthquake has rattled a rural area of inland Southern California, the he U.S. Geological Survey confirmed.

The USGS says the magnitude 3.4 quake hit about 12 miles southeast of Idyllwild and 18 miles southwest of Palm Springs.

A Riverside County sheriff’s dispatcher says there have been no calls reporting damage or injury following the Monday quake.

