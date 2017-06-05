WIAA in California Promotes Brockhouse, Pettersen to Vice President

Rancho Cordova, Calif.-based Western Insurance Agents Association has promoted Kou Brockhouse and Steven Pettersen to vice president.

Both served were member services specialists before being promoted to directors of business development at WIAA. They are members of an executive staff that includes Alan Smith Jr., president and CEO, Jodi Wimmer, executive vice president and chief operating officer, and Cindy Styron, vice president in charge of the errors & omissions underwriting department .

Brockhouse is responsible for the membership department. She oversees the personal lines department and trains new members on the workflow for personal lines. Pettersen handles the membership department. He oversees the commercial lines department and assists the errors and omissions department with marketing and new business.

WIAA represents more than 20,000 insurance professionals in California, Nevada, Arizona and New Mexico.