Arizona City Receives $1M for Flood Control Project

Flagstaff, Ariz. officials say $1 million provided by the federal government will be used for design work and related preparations for the Rio de Flag flood control project.

Officials say the funding from the Army Corps of Engineers will allow the city to acquire land for the project and proceed with final design and other steps.

According to city officials, Rio de Flag is a “critical infrastructure project” needed to reduce the risk of significant flooding and avoid damage to 1,500 structures.

Officials also say completion of the project would eliminate requirements for flood insurance.

