CDI’s Finston Becomes Partner at Drinker Biddle & Reath in California

John Finston, most recently chief deputy commissioner and general counsel for the California Department of Insurance, has joined Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP as a partner.

Finston will work from the firm’s San Francisco office.

He was named to the CDI in 2015. He supervised the 10 law bureaus advising the insurance commissioner on litigation by and against the department in his role with the CDI. Finston also had a role within the National Association of Insurance Commissioners.

Finston was chair of SNR Denton’s insurance regulatory practice group prior to his public service. His practice has focused on representing insurers and reinsurers, brokers and others involved in the industry.

Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP is a national law firm with more than 635 lawyers.