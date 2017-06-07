Hub Acquires Assets of California-Based The Ponce De Leon Insurance Group

June 7, 2017

Hub International Ltd. has acquired the assets of Elk Grove, Calif. The Ponce de Leon Insurance Group Inc., dba Colton Insurance Associates.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The Colton team will join Hub’s Sacramento operations reporting to Rob McVicar, executive vice president of HUB California.

Colton specializes in personal lines insurance solutions.

Chicago, Ill.-based Hub is an insurance brokerage that provides property/casualty, life and health, employee benefits, investment and risk management products and services.

