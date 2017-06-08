InterWest in California Names Hoffman Marketing and Promotions Agent

Sacramento, Calif.-based InterWest Insurance Services, LLC has named Kurt Hoffmann a marketing and promotions agent.

Hoffmann’s responsibilities include business development, project management, community engagement and supporting growth initiatives.

He has more than 20 years of sales and marketing experience.

He was has been a financial advisor at Principal Financial Group and Morgan Stanley. Before those positions, he worked as a sales executive at Aon.

InterWest is an insurance brokerage with several offices throughout the state.