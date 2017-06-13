Uber, Lyft coming to Alaska, but Not State’s Most Popular Tourist Spot

Uber and Lyft are coming to Alaska, but not to the state capital’s most popular tourist attraction.

The Juneau Empire reported Gov. Bill Walker is expected to sign a bill that will make Alaska the last state to allow the ridesharing service operations.

But tourists will still have to come by bus or taxi to the Mendenhall Glacier in Juneau.

Jessica Schalkowski, who manages special-use permits for the Tongass National Forest, including the glacier, says people cannot conduct a business in a national forest without asking first.

Under House Bill 132, each driver is an independent contractor, responsible for his or her own business licensing.

According to Forest Service regulations, someone running a business needs to have a special-use permit on forest land.

