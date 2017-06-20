California Temporary Total Disability Rates for 2018 to Increase

California’s 2018 minimum and maximum temporary total disability rates will increase on Jan. 1, 2018, the state’s Division of Workers’ Compensation announced on Tuesday.

The minimum TTD rate will increase from $175.88 to $182.29 and the maximum rate will increase from $1,172.57 to $1215.27 per week.

The labor code requires the rate for TTD be increased by an amount equal to percentage increase in the State Average Weekly Wage compared to the prior year. The SAWW is defined as the average weekly wage paid to employees covered by unemployment insurance as reported by the U.S. Department of Labor for California for the 12 months ending March 31 in the year preceding the injury.

In the 12 months ending March 31, 2017, the SAWW increased from $1,164.51 to $1,206.92, or 3.6 percent.

The first quarter 2016 SAWW figures can be viewed on the U.S. Department of Labor website, as can the first quarter 2017 SAWW figures.