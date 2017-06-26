California Assembly Speaker Sidelines Single Payer Bill until 2018

California Association of Health Underwriters President Rick Coburn applauded actions taken by Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, D-Lakewood, to sideline a bill that would create a single payer healthcare system in the state until next year.

The Speaker postponed any further legislative action on Senate Bill 562 until January 2018. He also indicated there would likely be a single payer ballot initiative on the California November 2018.

SB 562 proposes a single payer system for California. SB 562 does not contain any credible funding mechanism other than immense new taxes on all Californians, according to the CAHU, which note that the bill’s cost is $400 billion per year.

The group also says the bill fails to address the real problems healthcare systems face today, such as the constant upward cost spiral of medical care, escalating prescription drug prices and ensuring consumers have access to quality medical providers throughout California.

“CAHU remains committed to helping repair problems encountered by everyday Californians who are trying to obtain and pay for health care,” Coburn said in a statement.