Utah Tattoo Parlor Settles with Man Who Has HIV

A 27-year-old Utah college student with HIV has reached a settlement with a tattoo parlor that denied him service based on his medical condition.

The Salt Lake Tribune reported that denying the student service was a violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The Salt Lake City-based Disability Law Center that filed the lawsuit on behalf of the man has released a statement stating the Six Feet Below tattoo shop has changed its policy to ensure that people with disabilities are not excluded from receiving tattoos or piercings.

The parlor also agreed to donate $1,000 to a special education and outreach fund set up by the Utah Aids Foundation. The money will go toward public education on the rights of persons with HIV/AIDS to access public services.

