Zurich’s Fergot Heads to CNA as Vice President of Underwriting in California

CNA has named Gregg Fergot as vice president of underwriting.

Fergot will be based in San Francisco and report to Dieter Korte, senior vice president of customer segments. He will be responsible for leading the technology segment in implementing strategic and operational objectives.

Fergot has more than 25 years of business experience in the technology underwriting field. He most recently was vice president and head of technology in the middle market commercial segment for Zurich. Prior to that, he was Western zone vice president in global technology for Travelers. He has also been a regional manager for Chubb.

CNA’s insurance products include standard commercial lines, specialty lines, surety, marine and other property/casualty coverages.