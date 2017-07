Everest Re Group Ltd. has named Molly Hunter as a vice president on the marketing and distribution team in the Western U.S. region.

Hunter most recently was a senior vice president and global relationship leader at Zurich North America in Seattle, Wash. Prior to joining Zurich, she worked as a senior business development manager at AIG. She was a broker at Marsh prior to that.

Everest Re is a Bermuda holding company that operates through its subsidiaries.