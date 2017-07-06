Former Arizona Department of Insurance Director Low Joins Kutak Rock

The law firm of Kutak Rock LLP has added J. Michael Low, former director of the Arizona Department of Insurance, to the firm’s insurance, regulatory and government affairs group.

Low, who will represent insurers, insurance associations and institutions before government agencies, will be located in the firm’s Scottsdale office.

He was director of the Arizona department from 1980 to 1984. Low was most recently a partner with Low & Cohen PLLC. He was a partner in Low & Childers P.C. before that.

Kutak Rock’s nearly 50 attorneys represent clients across the U.S. in business and governmental matters.