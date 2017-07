Woodruff-Sawyer & Co. has named Stephen Glazier vice president and casualty loss control specialist.

Glazier is based at Woodruff-Sawyer’s Denver, Colo. office. He will serve as a casualty loss control consultant across the enterprise, working with clients on loss control needs.

He worked for 12 years at Marsh Prior to joining Woodruff-Sawyer.

Woodruff-Sawyer is an independent insurance brokerage and a partner of Assurex Global and International Benefits Network.