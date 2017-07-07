The Buckner Co. in Utah Names Braxton Vice President of Acquisitions and Development

July 7, 2017

The Buckner Co. has named Keith Braxton, the former President of Buckner of Colorado, vice president of acquisitions and development.

Braxton will be responsible for helping the organization grow externally through identifying and developing growth opportunities through strategic acquisitions, book purchases and talent development. His focus will be in the states of Arizona, Colorado, Utah, Idaho, New Mexico and Montana.

The Buckner Co. is a regional insurance brokerage with offices in Utah, Idaho and Colorado.

