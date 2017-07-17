California Department of Workers’ Comp Says 441K-plus Lien Declarations Filed

The California Division of Workers’ Compensation is reporting that 441,070 supplemental lien declaration forms were filed.

This amount represents half of the 882,648 liens filed in California’s workers’ comp system between Jan. 1, 2013 and Dec. 31, 2016 for which a filing fee was paid, according to the DWC.

The department said it is currently reviewing and evaluating filed declarations for compliance with the legislation and with rules and procedures. The division is holding hearings to determine whether the declarations are accurate and comply with code requirements of section

Senate Bill 1160, which took effect Jan. 1, required all lien claimants who filed a lien between Jan. 1, 2013 and Dec. 31, 2016, and paid a filing fee, to file a “Supplemental Lien Form and 4903.05(c) Declaration” form. The labor code was amended as part of the bill’s reform measures to combat fraud in the workers’ comp system.

Related: