Salt Lake City, Utah-based GBS Benefits Inc. has named Scott Schneider president.

Schneider has a background in finance, underwriting and sales.

Rick Fielding, who has been the president of GBS since the company’s inception in 1989, will continue to lead GBS Benefits as CEO.

Schneider most recently was vice president of sales and marketing for SelectHealth.

GBS Benefits is an insurance and employee benefits firm and a member of Leavitt Group.