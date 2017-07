TLB Insurance Services has named Scott Scherer an employee benefits agent in the agency’s Walnut Creek, Calif. office.

Scherer was previously president and owner of Hall of Fame Benefits.

He was vice president of sports and entertainment at Cole Capital, and a vice president at Genworth financial before that. He started his insurance career in 1999 with The Hartford.

TLB is a subsidiary of Leavitt United Insurance Services, part of Leavitt Group.