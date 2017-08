Hub International Ltd. has acquired the assets of Albuquerque, N.M.-based Bianchi & Assoc. Inc.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Richard Bianchi, Bianchi’s president, will join Hub New Mexico and report to Sherrye Butler, Employee benefits market leader of Hub New Mexico.

Bianchi specializes in employee benefits

Chicago, Ill.-based Hub provides property/casualty, life and health, employee benefits, investment and risk management products and services.