HUB Adds Martinez and Conlon in California

HUB International of California has named Amanda Martinez an employee benefits account executive and Timothy Conlon a commercial markets consultant and risk management advisor in the San Francisco Calif., office.

Martinez was previously with Alliant Insurance Services as an employee benefits account executive and Woodruff-Sawyer as an employee benefits senior account manager.

Conlon was most recently a senior vice president at Lockton Companies Inc. He was with LeaseTerm Insurance Solutions as Western regional director and as a a vice president with All Risks Ltd before that.

Chicago, Ill.-based HUB provides property/casualty, life and health, employee benefits, investment and risk management products and services.