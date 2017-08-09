California-Based Farmers Names Mcelvany Head of Reinsurance

Dan McElvany has been named head of reinsurance for Farmers Group Inc.

He will begin Sept. 5 and will report to Scott Lindquist, chief financial officer of Farmers Group.

McElvany has had a 21-year career in insurance, most recently with Swiss Re as a senior vice president. He was a vice president at Underwriters Re before that.

Farmers Insurance and Farmers are tradenames for a group of affiliated insurers providing insurance for automobiles, homes and small businesses and a wide range of other insurance and financial services and products.