Boseman Named Chief Operating Officer at Brown & Riding in California

Brown & Riding has named Mike Boseman chief operating officer.

Boseman is based out of the company’s Los Angeles, Calif. headquarters and will be responsible for strategic operations, including client and carrier development, enhancing information technology service offerings, and enforcing the company’s service standards and regulatory compliance.

Boseman joined B&R’s casualty division in 2007 before transitioning to property broker. Boseman became vice president of operations in 2015, and senior vice president in 2016.

Brown & Riding is a wholesaler and specialty insurance brokerage.