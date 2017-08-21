Greenberg Traurig Adds Michelman & Robinson’s Sebastinelli in California

Greenberg Traurig LLP has added insurance regulatory attorney John A. Sebastinelli as shareholder to its policy and insurance regulatory and transactions practices in the firm’s San Francisco, Calif. office.

Sebastinelli’s practice focuses primarily on California insurance regulatory law matters. He represents more than 100 property/casualty and life and health insurers and other insurance-related organizations.

Sebastinelli was previously at Michelman & Robinson as a partner for more than 11 years.

Greenberg Traurig is an international law firm with roughly 2,000 attorneys serving clients from 38 offices.