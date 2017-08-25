Insurance Pros Make Case for Diversity at IICF Conference in California

The Insurance Industry Charitable Foundation on Thursday convened Southern California insurance industry leaders to explore the impact of fostering an inclusive work environment, with an estimated 200 attendees at its Women in Insurance Conference Series luncheon in Los Angeles.

Two keynote speakers at the IICF event shared insight into the business case for diversity and creating an inclusive workplace through innovation.

Joyce Trimuel, senior vice president and chief diversity officer of CNA, addressed the group on “Diversity’s Competitive Advantage – Leveraging Diversity & Inclusion as a Business Strategy.” Rehan Ashroff, director of the Farmers Insurance Innovation Lab, spoke about “Fostering Innovation Through Diversity of Thought.”

Riki Nieman, Los Angeles branch vice president of CNA, opened the event.

“Every person should have the opportunity — and feel comfortable — contributing to their companies, communities and families in authentic, meaningful ways that showcase their skills,” she said.

This event is one of several hosted each year by the IICF Western Division, which is organized by boards of directors throughout California along with Arizona, Colorado and Washington Chapters.

IICF will continue hosting conversations on diversity and inclusion with five regional events in 2018, held in Chicago, Dallas, London, Los Angeles and New York, as part of the Women in Insurance Conference Series. Proceeds from the series fund IICF’s Early Literacy Initiative.