Zalewski Named Chair of California Workers’ Compensation Appeals Board

California Gov. Jerry Brown has named Katherine Zalewski chair on the California Workers’ Compensation Appeals Board.

Zalewski served on the board since her appointment by Brown in 2014. Prior to her appointment, she joined the Department of Industrial Relations as a workers’ comp administrative law judge and advisor to the Division of Workers’ Compensation from 2009 to 2011. She was DIR chief counsel from 2012 to 2014.

Prior to state service, she was senior associate at Schmit Law Office from 2000 to 2009, manager and attorney at Pacific Coast Services from 1998 to 2000, and worked at Express Network and Direct Legal Support Services from 1993 to 1998. Zalewski earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of California Hastings College of the Law.