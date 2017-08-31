Integro Names McCarroll from Willis Senior Vice President in California

Integro Insurance Brokers has hired Michael McCarroll as senior vice president in the firm’s Woodland Hills, Calif. office.

McCarroll will focus on developing new opportunities within the property & casualty, benefits and entertainment sectors.

McCarroll joins Integro from Willis. He was previously co-founder and vice president in commercial lines for U.S. Private Insurance Group. He was a commercial lines director at Bennett & Carroll before that.

His experience includes assisting clients in sectors including retail, hospitality, real estate, technology, life sciences, alternative energy, financial institutions, agriculture aviation and entertainment.

Integro is an international insurance brokerage and risk management firm.