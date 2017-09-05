LP Insurance Services Names Bolce Regional Manager for California and Arizona

LP Insurance Services Inc. has named John Bolce regional manager overseeing the sales team, productivity, development and growth of the Phoenix, Ariz. location as well as Sacramento, Calif.

He is a member of the LP Insurance Services board of directors and vice president.

Bolce has more than 30 years of insurance industry experience specializing in construction risk.

In 2001, he joined the Sacramento location of Lucini/Parish Insurance, which was acquired by Well Fargo in 2007. While at Wells Fargo Insurance Services, he was the construction practice leader, handling commercial construction insurance and surety production. In 2012, he became a principal and shareholder at LP Insurance Services.

Reno, Nev.-based LP Insurance Services is a risk services and insurance brokerage firm.