Woodruff-Sawyer Adds Wells Fargo’s Madlener as Vice President in Oregon

Woodruff-Sawyer & Co. has named Jeanna Madlener vice president, account executive/producer at the firm’s Oregon property/casualty practice.

Madlener specializes in risk management and coverage placement for mid-sized to large U.S. companies.

She works with clients in a variety of industries including technology, healthcare, nonprofit, hospitality, food processing and manufacturing.

She has more than 15 years of insurance industry experience. Madlener was a senior sales executive in the property/casualty group at Wells Fargo Insurance prior to joining Woodruff-Sawyer. She spent more than two years as a relationship manager at Aon before that.