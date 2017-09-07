Woodruff-Sawyer Adds Brissette as Vice President in Hawaii

Woodruff-Sawyer has named Nikki Brissette an account executive and vice president in its Hawaii-based operations, Risk Solution Partners.

Brissette will be responsible for client relationships, designing risk management programs, recruitment and business and product development.

Prior to joining RSP, Brissette was vice president at King & Neel, which provides insurance services for construction and commercial clients.

San Francisco, Calif.-based Woodruff-Sawyer has offices throughout California, and in Oregon, Washington, Colorado, Hawaii and New England.