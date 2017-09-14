M4.2 Earthquake Shakes Central Alaska

A magnitude 4.2 earthquake has hit central Alaska, the Alaska Earthquake Center has confirmed.

According to the center, the earthquake struck at 11:32 p.m. on Tuesday and its epicenter was 39 miles north of the town of Talkeetna, which has 876 residents.

The earthquake had a depth of about 45 miles.

The center says residents of the region felt the earthquake, but there are no reports of damage.

