California Governor Signs Plan to Spend $1.5B in Climate Money

September 18, 2017

California Gov. Jerry Brown has signed two bills that outline a plan to spend $1.5 billion on environmental initiatives using money from the state’s recently renewed cap and trade program.

The bills were signed over the weekend, soon after lawmakers approved the plan to spend most of the money on incentives and rebates to promote a cleaner vehicle fleet.

California has set an ambitious goal to have 1.5 million zero-emission vehicles on the road by 2025. Lawmakers hope the rebates will help close the price gap between traditional and electric vehicles.

California Gov. Jerry Brown

Funding will come from a program that puts a limit on annual carbon emissions and auctions off permits to pollute.

The bills include a provision aimed at helping a union looking to organize workers who assemble Tesla electric cars in Fremont.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Latest Comments

  • September 18, 2017 at 7:09 pm
    Counterpoint says:
    Mark, that was happening anyway. The idea of Cap & Trade is to constrain it and means that the total can't increase and should actually slowly decrease over time. Even tho... read more
  • September 18, 2017 at 7:04 pm
    Counterpoint says:
    If your neighbor's leaves blow onto your lawn that's no reason to stop cleaning up yours.
  • September 18, 2017 at 7:02 pm
    Counterpoint says:
    The "long tailpipe" argument doesn't really hold up. If, hypothetically, every single vehicle was made to run on electricity it would decrease greenhouse gas emissions drastic... read more
