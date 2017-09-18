Arizona Gets $3.1M in Funding to Combat Opioid Abuse

Arizona’s efforts to combat opioid abuse are getting a $3.1 million boost from federal taxpayers.

The U.S. Department of Health Services says the funding provided the state Department of Health Services is included in $144.1 million of grants awarded nationwide to prevent and treat opioid addiction.

The grants will be administered by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

Federal officials say uses for the money include training responders to use overdose-reversing drugs and improving access to medication-assisted treatment.

Other uses include expanding treatment and recovery services to pregnant and postpartum women struggling with substance abuse and increasing long-term recovery services.

