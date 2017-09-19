Dietz, Gilmor & Chazen Makes 3 Partner Promotions in California

Dietz, Gilmor & Chazen has promoted Robert E. Robinson, Richard A. Lynn and Robert Lance to partners in the firm in California.

All three newly promoted partners were previously with Dietz, Gilmor & Associates, before the firm became Dietz, Gilmor & Chazen in 2012.

All three have most recently served managing attorneys as for the firm.

Robinson was previously a managing attorney with McDermott & Clawson.

Lynn was previously an associate attorney with Gray & Prouty.

Lance was previously an associate attorney with Reff & Ruggiero.

DGC practices exclusively in workers’ compensation defense, subrogation, asbestos, labor code §132a, and serious and willful misconduct claims.