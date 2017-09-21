Fire That Threatened 100 Homes in Nevada Began at Construction Site

Fire investigators say a blaze on the west edge of Reno, Nev. that threatened as many as 100 homes and destroyed two construction trailers started at a home construction site.

Truckee Meadows Fire Chief Charlie Moore says the specific cause of the 60-acre fire remains under investigation but it ignited at the construction site south of U.S. Interstate 80 at about 1:30 p.m. Monday.

Moore says the flames flared up once overnight but the danger had passed and the fire was estimated to be largely contained.

He says the fire burned several backyards but the only structures lost were the construction trailers. He says a handful of construction workers became trapped before gusty winds eventually blew the fire away from the roadway and the workers were able to drive away.

