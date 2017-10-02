Progress Made on California Central Coast Wildfires

Firefighters made progress on trio of wildfires on California’s Central Coast.

Santa Barbara County fire spokesman Mike Eliason said that a marine layer of cooler, wetter air helped fire crews contain 60 percent of 440-acre blaze over the weekend.

About 900 people told to evacuate in the city of Lompoc when the blazes erupted on Friday afternoon have returned home.

There were no significant damages from the fires.

