BYU in Hawaii Will Pay to Settle Sexual Harassment Suit

An attorney representing Brigham Young University-Hawaii tells a federal judge the school will pay to settle a former student’s lawsuit alleging her campus job supervisor sexually assaulted and harassed her.

Attorney Charles Price told U.S. Magistrate Judge Kevin Chang Monday the university will pay the $5,000 settlement in exchange for the lawsuit’s dismissal.

Her 2016 lawsuit says the university’s honor code banning premarital sex prevented her from seeking help.

Her attorney Mark Gallagher says she agrees to the settlement.

Price says the university is paying a “nominal” amount to resolve the lawsuit. University officials didn’t immediately comment on the settlement.

The woman also named her former supervisor as a defendant in her lawsuit. The settlement dismisses any claims against him. His attorney says he passed a polygraph denying the allegations.

